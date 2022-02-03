H&M to launch H&M Home in India in March

The home furnishing products will be available on the brand's website and its e-commerce partner Myntra.
Swedish retailer H&M will launch H&M Home to start selling home decor, furnishings, bed linen and dinnerware in India starting March 2022. These products will be available through its website as well as its online e-commerce partner Myntra.
H&M Home will also be introduced via H&M India's existing store in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, through a shop-in-shop format.
Since the pandemic hit, the home furnishing segment has witnessed an uptick in India. Swedish-founded IKEA is also building its presence in the country.
Currently, H&M Home operates over 350 shop-in-shops and 27 standalone stores across the world, with physical presence in 52 markets.