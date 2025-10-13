Hocco Ice Cream and Haldiram’s launch Barfi Ice Cream

Hocco Ice Cream and Haldiram’s have launched the world’s first Barfi Ice Cream this Diwali. The product combines Haldiram’s traditional flavours with Hocco’s ice cream expertise.

The Barfi Ice Cream comes in Orange Barfi and Milk-Cake Barfi flavours and is available in a cube format suitable for gifting and celebrations.

Ankit Chona, Founder of Hocco, says, “At Hocco, our DNA has always been about challenging the ordinary and redefining how India experiences ice cream. With the Ice Cream Barfi, we’re taking a timeless Indian sweet and giving it a bold, innovative twist by turning mithai into something cooler, literally."

"Partnering with Haldiram’s, a brand that represents trust and tradition, allows us to show how innovation and heritage can come together to create a completely new festive experience. This is exactly the kind of innovative spirit Hocco stands for.”

Barfi Ice Cream will be sold pan-India through Hocco’s general trade network, quick commerce platforms including Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart, Hocco parlours and stores, select modern trade outlets, and push carts.