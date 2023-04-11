Hockey India announces Big Bang Media Ventures as its commercial partner agency

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dilip Tirkey, president, Hockey India, says, "I am very pleased today, because the Hockey India League was one of my top priorities when I assumed office as president of Hockey India. It will be a critical stepping stone for India and we are delighted to have Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd (BBMVPL) as our exclusive Commercial partners for the HIL. Their understanding of sport, esports, content, media & IP monetisation is unparalleled and we are very excited for what we could collectively achieve and deliver.”