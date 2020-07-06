"Home remedies like lemon and salt just don't cut it anymore": Sanjeev Gauba, Kent

"Our fruit and vegetable disinfectant has been around for the last 8-10 years. We’ve been trying to push it in the market based on its advantages – that it can clean the pesticides and insecticides found on the surface of fruits and vegetables," he says.

Gauba emphasises that since the pandemic started, there has been an increased interest in products related to hygiene. This is the time when people realised the critical need for a product like this one, he explains.