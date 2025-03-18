Homesure TileEx becomes official partner of Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2025

Walplast Products, a manufacturer of building and construction materials, has announced its partnership with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for IPL Season-18 as an official partner with the Homesure TileEx Tile Adhesive brand.

With this association, Homesure TileEx becomes the exclusive tile adhesive partner for LSG, allowing Homesure to leverage much coveted visibility and relevance at the marketplace. With Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) being one of the major markets for Homesure, it was a natural choice to partner Lucknow Super Giants franchise who have reached the play-off stage twice in the last 3 seasons. The strong performance of the team and the endearing acceptance of popular India regulars like Rishab Pant, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and international marquee players like Nicholas Pooran, David Miller and Mitch Marsh make this association an exciting combination of skill and expertise, just like the Homesure Tile Ex product.

Speaking on this collaboration, Kaushal Mehta, managing director, Walplast, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Lucknow Super Giants, a team that embodies resilience and determination. Cricket is more than just a sport in India—it is a passion that unites people across generations. This partnership allows us to reach millions of cricket fans while reinforcing our commitment to providing top-quality construction solutions with Homesure TileEx. Just as a strong foundation is key to a winning team, the right construction materials are essential to building structures that last.”

Aniruddha Sinha, senior vice president - marketing, CSR & business head - P2P Division, Walplast added: “Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Indians, and IPL is the perfect platform to engage with our audience. Partnering with LSG is an exciting opportunity to enhance Homesure Tile Ex brand visibility and build a deeper connection with customers who trust our products in their everyday lives. With this collaboration, we aim to integrate our brand seamlessly into a multi-media, multi-platform cricketing experience, reaching homeowners, builders, and the construction eco-system community.”

Vinay Chopra - COO, Lucknow Super Giants stated: "We are pleased to welcome Homesure Tile Ex as our official partner for IPL 2025. Their expertise and strong market presence make them a valuable addition to our team’s partnerships, and we look forward to a successful association."