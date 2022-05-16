Honasa Consumer acquires majority stake in skincare brand Dr. Sheth’s

Commenting on the acquisition, Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer said,” Dr. Sheth’s is a brand that is synonymous with heritage and legacy, and we are excited about this partnership as it will help us widen our portfolio offerings under the HCPL umbrella. It will be a symbiotic relationship wherein there will be knowledge sharing across brands and collaboratively build the brand and its product portfolio. Being a house of brands, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. has attained expertise in building millennial brands with a digital-first approach. We will utilize our expertise and proficiency in digital marketing to accelerate the growth and scale growth for Dr. Sheth’s and we are confident that we will make it a 100 Cr run rate brand in 2 years. HCPL & Dr. Sheth’s synergize on fundamental ideologies of distinctive product innovation and strong millennial connect, we are confident this collaboration will be a success for consumers and for both brands.”