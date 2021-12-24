Honasa Consumer acquires Momspresso to enhance their content and community strategy

Commenting on the acquisition, Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer said,” We have experienced exponential growth due to our constant connect with community and consumers and the partnership with Momspresso will further scale up our creator network. Content driven commerce has been on an upsurge and we are confident that the capabilities that the team brings will help accelerate our content-to-commerce strategy, in an efficient and smart way to support our marketing investments and brand building. This fundamental shift will allow us to cultivate stronger associations with existing and new creators and communities.”