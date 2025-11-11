Honasa launches a new skincare brand Luminéve

Honasa Consumer has introduced Luminéve, a new skincare brand developed around the science of the skin’s nocturnal repair cycle and circadian rhythm. Marking the company’s entry into the prestige skincare category, the brand focuses exclusively on night-time skincare routines. Luminéve is available exclusively on Nykaa.

Built on the understanding that the skin’s renewal processes accelerate during the night, the range is formulated to align with the skin’s natural repair rhythm. Each product is developed to enhance absorption, recovery, and hydration during the night, when the skin is most receptive to treatment.

At the core of the formulations is the brand’s proprietary Advanced NightRenew Complex™, which combines active ingredients and botanicals such as Collagen & Peptides, Niacinamide, Polyglutamic Acid, Cica (Madecassoside), Bisabolol, and Licorice. The actives are encapsulated for time-release delivery that complements the skin’s circadian cycle.

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Honasa Consumer said: “Night skincare has long been treated as an extension of day routines, but the skin doesn’t follow our convenience; it follows its own biology. During the day, the skin is in defence mode, shielding itself from stressors. At night, it shifts into repair and regeneration mode, it absorbs better, loses more moisture and responds most effectively to targeted treatment. Luminéve is built to respect this science. It is purposeful, precise and designed for the time when skin naturally repairs the most, across different skin types.”

The debut collection features clinically tested night moisturisers for six distinct skin types, along with overnight serums that use liposomal technology to enhance the absorption of actives such as Vitamin C, Niacinamide, Retinol, and Salicylic Acid.

Developed by Honasa’s in-house R&D team in collaboration with Korean formulation experts and a global dermatologist, Luminéve combines functional science with sensorial design suited to Indian skin. The range will retail between INR 1499 and INR 1799 on Nykaa.