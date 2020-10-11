Honda Motorcycle's Y S Guleria on marketing trends emerging in 2-wheeler segment in 'Coronial era'

At the unveiling of the bike, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, director – sales and marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The basic value of H’ness is in its majesty, which enriches rider’s motorcycling experience to ’go further with free spirit’, encounter new roads and landscapes with Honda’s unrivalled reliability. With its authentic roar, upright road presence and a wide range of new values, H’ness delivers an unmatched riding performance. It takes forward the rich legacy of Honda’s CB DNA and provides the joy of riding through a wide range of situations, like daily use in the city, or long road trips.”