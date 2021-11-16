Horlicks launches Horlicks Diabetes Plus

Commenting on the creative insights that went into the making of the film, Sumitra Sengupta, executive creative director, FCB India said “When any one is pre-diabetic or a newly diagnosed diabetic, the immediate reaction is to cut down sugar. Our film opens with a middle-aged man worriedly asking about the sugar content of every food placed before him. But what starts out as being the correct thing to do, suddenly appears inadequate in the light of the Doctor’s announcement that high fiber helps manage Diabetes. This creates a perfect opportunity to introduce Horlicks Diabetes Plus which fulfills 26% of daily fibre needs. We hope it results in change in nutritional behaviour too - of not just reducing sugar, but adding fibre too.”