"Hospitality industry will recover; question is when, not if": OYO's Ritesh Agarwal

Agarwal adds that in these circumstances, cash is king. “Please focus on cash and liquidity,” he urged small business owners. “It will also be critical for you to ensure that you have partners, banks, etc. Keep talking to them as much as you can, and share your situation with full honesty, and work with them to find solutions to problems. Remember, tough times is when great companies are built. I believe that people who start companies now will be the people who will also potentially create some of the most successful companies in the world.” He said that job losses could actually be an opportunity for some to branch out and start their own businesses.