Hovers bags integrated performance marketing mandate for Layer'r Wottagirl

The agency will develop media strategies for this account while deploying its Performance Marketing and Brand marketing verticals.
Hovers, a performance marketing consultancy based out of Pune, has won the integrated performance marketing mandate for Layer's Wottagirl!, Wottagirl fragrant body splashes are India's first clear body splash being one of fastest emerging brands of personal care and styling products in the category. The agency will enhance the brand’s overall digital presence by deploying advanced paid media strategies. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by the agency’s Pune team.
The brand has roped in Rakul Preet Singh for their new TVC and the actress will collaborate with Wottagirl to promote its products in India and will feature in a multi-media campaign launched in June. As part of this strategic partnership, Hovers will be responsible for creating awareness about the brand and executing campaigns to increase online sales on Shopify and Amazon channels. The agency will provide end-to-end solutions and services for the brand's creative strategy, performance branding, performance media, and retention marketing needs while resonating with its target audience and helping them achieve their business objectives.
Atharva Shinde, the co-founder of Hovers, commented on the win, "Layer'r Wottagirl, a prominent leader in the offline personal care industry, has selected our team to spearhead their e-commerce management. With our extensive experience and expertise in e-commerce and performance marketing, we are thrilled to embark on this partnership. Our strategic approach aims to redefine and elevate Layer'r's digital positioning, creating an unprecedented impact that sets new benchmarks in the industry. By leveraging cutting-edge techniques in media buying, conversion rate optimization, and data-driven performance marketing, we are poised to add substantial value to the brand and maximize its online presence."