How BookMyShow is repositioning its product to ride out the storm...

“When we started with the virtual events, we had no idea how people would react to it, and if they’ll consume the content. April, May were learning months for us where we were figuring what would work and what would not. We also have to figure out how to tailor content as per the market demand,” says Dar. As per the company’s data, comedy, music, educational masterclasses for upskilling, international music concerts featuring global artistes are among the categories that are doing well.