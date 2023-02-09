How brands made the most of 'SidKiara' wedding?

Cashing in on the buzz surrounding their relationship, the duo have starred in several ads together.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. Ever since the couple announced their wedding dates, fans and brands alike have been flooding social media with memes and celebratory posts.
The popular acting pair have starred in some of the most popular movies like ‘Shershaah’ and ‘Kabir Singh’. Cashing in on the buzz surrounding their relationship, the duo have starred in several ads together and command a premium fee.
“‘SidKiara’ is adding to the growing list of ‘power couples’ around us. This whole tribe of ‘beautiful people’ didn’t really exist until, maybe, a decade ago. ‘Virushka’ was the first good example - cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma were both well-known, well-accomplished and equally famous. Then ‘DeepVeer’, ‘RanAlia’ and ‘KatVick’ followed. Also recently, there’s KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty,” says Sandeep Goyal, MD, Rediffusion.
“The common string is fame. In the old days, when Nargis married Sunil Dutt, she settled into happy domesticity and motherhood. Two equally famous partners, a la retired English footballer David Beckham and his ‘Posh Spice’ wife Victoria, is a phenomenon we’re just about getting used to. Such power couples will open up opportunities for brand endorsements together.”
Post Malhotra and Advani’s wedding, brands have been posting/promoting various posts on them on Instagram, Twitter. This trend was also noticed when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married.
But what kind of impact does a celebrity couple have on brand equity? What opportunities do brands get from famous B-town weddings?
“Advani is doing quite well and this will have a great effect on Malhotra’s brand equity as well. Both of them are successful and their brand together will only get bigger,” shares Sonya V Kapoor, founder, m5 Entertainment (a talent management agency).
Advani became an instant hit with the Hindi-speaking audience after her role in ‘Kabir Singh’. Some of the brands endorsed by her include Myntra, Mohey, Fire-Boltt and Happilo.
Malhotra has also represented an array of brands across categories like FMCG, lifestyle and smartphones. Some of the brands he endorses include Coca-Cola, Ponds (HUL), Metro Shoes, Oppo F9 Pro, VIVO, Fair & Lovely Men, among others.
