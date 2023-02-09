How brands made the most of 'SidKiara' wedding?

“‘SidKiara’ is adding to the growing list of ‘power couples’ around us. This whole tribe of ‘beautiful people’ didn’t really exist until, maybe, a decade ago. ‘Virushka’ was the first good example - cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma were both well-known, well-accomplished and equally famous. Then ‘DeepVeer’, ‘RanAlia’ and ‘KatVick’ followed. Also recently, there’s KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty,” says Sandeep Goyal, MD, Rediffusion.