How can startup brands balance performance marketing with brand building?

"For a long-term strategy, I think brand marketing is what really makes a big difference. Focusing on it will ensure that you are building an emotional connection with the consumer for your brand, which is crucial for long-term returns. However, I will not advise startups to pick up brand marketing in the initial phases of their journeys. If they have already well utilised a large portion of the low-hanging fruit, a large portion of the bottom funnel, that's when we can advise them to start focusing on brand marketing," he said.