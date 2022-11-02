How do mass layoffs impact brand equity?

"B2C brands get impacted with a drop in customer-facing metrics: lower advertising; sales and customer service cutbacks." The industry with the highest percentage of layoffs is Edtech. The latest company to lay off people in the space, is coincidentally the leader in the space, i.e., BYJU’S - The Learning App. The company let go of 2,500 people. As per media reports, it plans on relieving a total of 12,000 employees. The decision is enforced by the company's bid to become profitable before it goes public.