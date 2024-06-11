How is Narayana Health pioneering hyperlocal marketing in Healthcare

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Dr. Ashish Bajaj, the CMO of Narayana Health speaks about the brand’s hyperlocal marketing strategies.
Narayana Health is rewriting the marketing playbook with a hyperlocal and patient-centric approach. Unlike conventional marketing strategies for other sectors which are aimed at creating broad consumer aspirations, Dr. Ashish Bajaj, the CMO of Narayana Health says, things were done differently in the healthcare space.
He explains that unlike any other marketing where one needs to first build an aspiration for the product, healthcare brands are only reaching out to the patients who need surgeries. “If somebody somewhere in India needs surgery, I'm going to reach out to that only cohort. That was what intrigued me towards this sector, because there is so much more as a healthcare brand that you can do. According to me, as a healthcare brand, you should make sure that they don’t need surgery in the first place. “
Bajaj states that of the all healthcare brands in India, derive 70% of revenues from surgeries. This financial reality has historically justified an industry-wide focus on surgical services. However, Narayana Health recognizes that healthcare relationships are often transactional, lacking the loyalty seen in other sectors, he says.
Bajaj was speaking at the very first edition of FOIL (Festival of Indian Languages) with Sreekant Khandekar, CEO and Founder at afaqs!
According to Bajaj, locality and accessibility are paramount in fostering patient loyalty. The emphasis is on creating a robust neighbourhood presence within a 30-kilometre radius, ensuring that patients can access quality healthcare services without the need for extensive travel.
One of Narayana Health’s groundbreaking initiatives is a mini web series titled "Inside ER," which showcases real emergency cases handled by their doctors. Available on YouTube and Jio, the series is tailored to resonate with local audiences, featuring episodes shot in various cities and incorporating regional languages. This localised content has garnered significant traction, with viewership peaks in the respective cities where the episodes are set. This strategy demonstrates the power of local relevance even on national platforms.
“The Banglore episode which has been shot in Bangalore and has a mix of Hindi and English has been viewed the most in Bangalore. Similarly, the Kolkata episode is the most viewed in Kolkata. Even though you were on a platform across India and there is no restriction on you watching it anywhere, you're getting that kind of traction just because you built it to the colloquial sense of it,” explains Bajaj.
The brand is further gearing up for the launch of a big ticket hyperlocal campaign in Kolkata. It plans to expand to other cities with their local nuances soon.
The brand has recently entered the medical insurance space. Speaking about the same, Bajaj adds, “We are moving from hospital to healthcare. So you need to think about the entire 360 of a healthcare space. Imagine you're buying your insurance from provider A, but you're getting it serviced at a hospital, which is provider B. Both of them have no connection. So there is no synergy for the consumer. Even if your provider, which is the hospital and your insurance provider, is the same, they will make sure that you don't reach them. “Our aim is to build the entire ecosystem, so that we are there with you from the start.”
Dr. Devi Shetty, the renowned founder of Narayana Health, remains a pivotal figure in the brand’s communication strategy, explains Bajaj. While Dr. Shetty's name carries significant weight, the company uses his reputation judiciously, primarily for informational purposes rather than direct consumer pull, he says.
This careful balance ensures that his expertise bolsters the brand’s credibility without overshadowing its collective identity.
Catch the entire conversation here:-
