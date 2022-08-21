How Rupa, Walkaroo made the most of Laal Singh Chaddha's storyline

Rupa’s integration in the film is interesting, as it forms an integral part of the storyline. Laal Singh Chaddha, played by Khan, starts a business of men’s innerwear. This was the dream business of his friend Balaraju (played by Naga Chaitanya) and so he names his brand Bala. However, when the business doesn’t take off, he’s advised to give it a woman’s name and he chooses to name it Rupa, his childhood friend. Kapoor plays the role of Rupa.