HR veteran Wunderman Thompson South Asia, Roopa Badrinath launches Turmeric Consulting

DEI is important for more than just compliance reasons. It also has a positive impact on business, talent, and social justice. A diverse workforce with diverse thinking leads to better ideas, creative problem-solving, collaboration, and innovative products and services. Employees are emotionally and intellectually connected to the organisation, leading to a reduction in attrition. All of this has a direct positive impact on the bottom line of the organisation. To achieve all of this, the status quo must be challenged and all systems and processes must be looked at from a DEI lens. I launched Turmeric Consulting in the Independence Day month because freedom for me is embracing diversity and differences and fostering change to free us from the shackles of prejudice, biases, and judgment. While it requires consistent effort and commitment, I deeply believe in the intentionality of organisations to spark meaningful change and be a force for good. I see Turmeric Consulting as an enabler to help organisations translate their intent into action.