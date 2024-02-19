HRX becomes the official fitness partner of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It aims to boost the league's profile and the country's volleyball growth by promoting fitness awareness and training programs.
HRX, a homegrown fitness brand co-owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, is delighted to announce HRX as the official fitness partner for the upcoming season of RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, which kicked off on February 15, 2024. This collaboration is a testament to their shared commitment to promoting fitness, athleticism, and sportsmanship.
The brand's ethos aligns with the values of Prime Volleyball League, and with this partnership, it further solidifies HRX position in the sports domain. As the official fitness partner, HRX will play a pivotal role in enhancing the overall well-being and performance of athletes.
Ajay Singh, business and marketing head at HRX, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Volleyball is a great example of a sport that demands agility, strength, and endurance, and we are thrilled to be associated with the Prime Volleyball League in supporting the athletes on their journey to excellence. Together, we aim to promote the importance of fitness and well-being in the sports community."
Prime Volleyball League’s MD and co-founder, Tuhin Mishra of Baseline Ventures India also shared his excitement about the collaboration, saying, "This partnership goes beyond just sponsorship; it is a shared commitment to fostering a culture of health and fitness within the volleyball community. We believe that with HRX's expertise, our athletes will receive the best support to enhance their physical conditioning, ultimately raising the level of competition in the league."
The collaboration will include various initiatives to promote fitness awareness, training programs, and interactive sessions with HRX experts for PVL athletes. This partnership is expected to elevate the league's profile and contribute to the overall growth of volleyball in the country.
As RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 gears up, the association with HRX is set to bring a new dimension to the league, reinforcing the importance of fitness in the world of sports.