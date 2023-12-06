HRX by Hrithik Roshan collaborates with Eatfit to launch HRX Cafe

The café aims to encourage and support individuals in leading a healthy and active lifestyle by offering a variety of protein-rich options.
HRX, the fitness brand founded by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, has made an addition to its repertoire – the HRX Cafe, located in Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai. At the highly anticipated inauguration, a big crowd gathered to witness the unveiling of the HRX Cafe, poised to revolutionise healthy eating in the city.
Afsar Zaidi, CEO at HRX expressed his excitement, stating, "I am thrilled to introduce the HRX Café, an extension of the HRX brand's philosophy. It's more than just food; it's a movement to empower people with choices that align with their fitness aspirations and goals.
After the opening of this café, the HRX brand plans to bring the HRX Cafe to a larger audience. The opening of the Mumbai store is the beginning of a mission to open HRX Cafes in different places by the end of the year.
Founder & CEO of Curefoods, Ankit Nagori, echoed the sentiment, stating, "I am thrilled to collaboratively introduce HRX by EatFit Cafe in Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai. This partnership between Curefoods and HRX represents a fusion of fitness, wellness, and culinary excellence, reflecting our commitment to providing a holistic experience for our community. At HRX Cafe, we aim to nourish both body and soul, bringing together the energy of fitness with the delight of great food. It's a step towards redefining wellness, and we can't wait to share this exciting journey with everyone in Mumbai."
The HRX Cafe provides a complete experience that effortlessly blends flavor and nourishment. With an appealing menu that includes breakfast options rich in protein, customisable salads, super bowls, and healthy grab-and-go snacks, the cafe caters to both health-conscious individuals and regular athletes. By focusing on protein-packed choices, the cafe aims to motivate and assist people in maintaining a well-rounded and energetic way of life.
HRX Cafe will offer its patrons to make conscious dietary choices by incorporating various millets into the recipes, with a focus on Quinoa, Millet, and Black Rice, the Café.