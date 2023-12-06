HRX by Hrithik Roshan collaborates with Eatfit to launch HRX Cafe

Founder & CEO of Curefoods, Ankit Nagori, echoed the sentiment, stating, "I am thrilled to collaboratively introduce HRX by EatFit Cafe in Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai. This partnership between Curefoods and HRX represents a fusion of fitness, wellness, and culinary excellence, reflecting our commitment to providing a holistic experience for our community. At HRX Cafe, we aim to nourish both body and soul, bringing together the energy of fitness with the delight of great food. It's a step towards redefining wellness, and we can't wait to share this exciting journey with everyone in Mumbai."