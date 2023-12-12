HRX unveils rebranding of logo

The heart of this transformative rebranding is centered around the transformation of the HRX monogram—a visual representation of the brand's principles.
To celebrate ten years in the industry, HRX, the fitness brand established by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment has launched a new version of its brand logo.
The heart of this transformative rebranding is centered around the transformation of the HRX monogram—a visual representation of the brand's principles and the determination of Hrithik Roshan and the visionary direction set by the brand's leadership. The iconic X in HRX, which represents extreme, now embodies action, performance, and execution. Strategically incorporated, the letter X conveys the mysterious X-factor and the limitless potential within each person. It signifies that extreme is not an unattainable state but a personal challenge—a commitment to surpass boundaries and explore uncharted territories of personal excellence. It represents the perpetual dynamism in the pursuit of one’s objectives.
The arrowhead is central to the redesigned monogram—an emblem of laser-sharp focus and unyielding determination. This arrowhead symbolises HRX's pledge to surmount obstacles in the relentless pursuit of self-betterment.
"The reimagined HRX monogram is more than a visual upgrade; it's a testament to our commitment to empower personal growth and resilience. Our new logo symbolizes the continuous evolution of our brand and the relentless pursuit of excellence", says Hrithik Roshan, founder of HRX"
"HRX has always been more than just a brand; it's a movement," adds Afsar Zaidi, Co-founder and CEO at HRX. "At HRX, we are constantly evolving and pushing boundaries to create a better world. Our new logo represents our commitment to innovation and reflects our enduring legacy while embracing the future which comprises of the newer wave of younger Gen Z customers as well. We are excited to introduce this new symbol that embodies our values and inspires everyone to reach their full potential. "