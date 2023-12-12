HRX unveils rebranding of logo

The heart of this transformative rebranding is centered around the transformation of the HRX monogram—a visual representation of the brand's principles and the determination of Hrithik Roshan and the visionary direction set by the brand's leadership. The iconic X in HRX, which represents extreme, now embodies action, performance, and execution. Strategically incorporated, the letter X conveys the mysterious X-factor and the limitless potential within each person. It signifies that extreme is not an unattainable state but a personal challenge—a commitment to surpass boundaries and explore uncharted territories of personal excellence. It represents the perpetual dynamism in the pursuit of one’s objectives.