Hudle partners with FanCode as co-presenting streaming sponsor for WPBL

Hudle, a sports tech platform, announced its partnership with FanCode as the co-presenting streaming sponsor of the World Pickleball League (WPBL). Pickleball, a mix of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, is one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide. From January 24 to February 2, the league at Mumbai's Cricket Club of India (CCI) will feature top players from around the world competing in the event.
As co-presenting streaming sponsor, Hudle will have branding on FanCode, the exclusive digital streaming partner of WPBL. The deal includes 20-second video ads, display banners, L Bands, split-screen ads, and logo placement on online promotions. All digital ads will link to Hudle’s app download page, helping connect players with sports venues and build a digital sports community.
Speaking on the occasion, Suhail Narain, founder and CEO, Hudle, said, “At Hudle, we aim to create a digital ecosystem that connects players with sports venues, optimises facility management, and fosters a thriving sports community. Our partnership with FanCode is a testament to our dedication to fostering emerging sports and building a dynamic community of enthusiasts. By leveraging this collaboration, we aim to inspire more people to embrace physical activity, discover new passions, and connect with like-minded players across the nation.”