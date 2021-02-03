HUL expands Vim brand to dishwasher friendly soap - in liquid, powder, tablet formats

Commenting on the launch, Prabha Narasimhan, Executive Director, Home Care, Hindustan Unilever Ltd said, “Consumers trust Vim for its superior degreasing ability. When they considered adopting a machine dishwasher at home, it was natural for us to partner with them in this upgrade. Vim Matic has been designed to address the need of an Indian consumer and help break the myth that machine dishwashers are not meant for India”.