“HUL has the power to impact consumers’ lives”: Nitin Paranjpe

Paranjpe said that HUL has been an integral part of India’s growth story over the years and has always believed that what is good for India is good for the company. He shared a glimpse of the Company’s future-fit strategy. He said our belief that purpose-driven brands and business can indeed deliver sustainable growth and it has been further strengthened over the years. He mentioned that the Company crossed the Rs 50,000 crore turnover mark and over the last decade, HUL has more than doubled its turnover, tripled the EBITDA and quadrupled the market cap.