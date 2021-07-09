HUL introduces Smart Fill - an initiative to reduce plastic waste

As a part of the initiative, a consumer can bring a container to the supermarket where the machine is set up and get the containers refilled.
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has launched its first ‘Smart Fill’ machine – an in-store vending model for its Home Care products with the aim to reuse, reduce and recycle plastic. This industry-defining initiative offers consumers an innovative option to reuse their plastic bottles by refilling products from HUL’s brands like Surf Excel, Comfort and Vim through the use of this smart refillery.
To access products from the Smart Fill machine, consumers can either use their old empty bottles or purchase a Smart Fill bottle from the store at a nominal price. As an incentive, consumers are being offered INR 30 off on the MRP or effective price at the store if they get their own bottle and Rs 15 off to those who purchase the Smart Fill bottle.
The flagship brands that consumers can avail these benefits on include Surf Excel liquid for Top Load and Front Load washing machines; Comfort Fabric Conditioner and Vim Dishwash Liquid Gel. The functionality and the benefits of using the machine are further explained in the company’s digital film that supports this initiative.
Speaking about the initiative, Prabha Narasimhan – Executive Director (Home Care) for Hindustan Unilever and Vice President (Home Care) for Unilever South Asia said, “As a responsible corporate, HUL has always endeavoured to find comprehensive solution that includes systemic rethink about plastic usage. Through this initiative we wish to bring about a positive change in our society and make continuous progress towards a circular economy. The launch of Smart Fill vending machine is yet another step to address one of the challenges of managing plastic packaging waste. We hope this innovation will bring awareness and give consumers an opportunity to contribute effectively in managing plastic waste.”
Sanjiv Nair of HUL had shared the initiative on Linkedin with the following caption -
