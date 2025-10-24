HUL’s ad spend rises 10.7% Y-O-Y in Q2FY26 to Rs 1,661 crore

Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) advertising and promotions expenditure climbed 10.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,661 crore in the second quarter of FY26, up from Rs 1,501 crore in the same period last year.

The FMCG major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,694 crore for Q2FY26, compared to Rs 2,595 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

HUL CEO and managing director Priya Nair said: “The latest GST reforms are a positive step by the Government to drive consumption, expected to increase disposable income and improve consumer sentiment.”

“However, the quarter saw a transitory impact as the market adjusted to these changes. We anticipate normal trading conditions starting early November, once prices stabilise, paving the way for a gradual and sustained market recovery.”

“Looking ahead, we are determined to accelerate our portfolio transformation by radically sharpening our consumer segmentation, being bolder in transforming our core brands to make them more modern, desirable and youthful, future-proofing our marketing & sales capabilities by enabling superior online brand discovery & fulfillment and investing disproportionately to scale our high-growth demand spaces.”

“We believe these key priorities, coupled with a supportive macroeconomic environment, will position us to accelerate volume-led growth in the mid-to-long term.”