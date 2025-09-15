HUL’s Lux soap, Dove shampoo, and Bru coffee to get cheaper

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has announced price cuts across several of its consumer products following the government’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation.

The company took out a front-page ad in The Times of India last weekend with the headline: What’s Good For India Is Good For HUL.

“From soaps to shampoos to foods and more, you will lower prices on your trusted brands. So, you can save a little more every time you bring home your favourite brands,” the company said.

A 340ml bottle of Dove Shampoo will now cost Rs 435, down from Rs 490. Lux Soap’s price has been reduced from Rs 96 to Rs 85. Kissan Ketchup will cost Rs 93 compared with its earlier price of Rs 100.

The GST benefits will take effect from September 22, 2025. HUL added that stocks manufactured with reduced MRP or with higher grammage and volume are in the process of reaching markets.