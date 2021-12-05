Hyundai and Universal Music India launch platform for new artists

Called Hyundai Spotlight, it is a platform for budding artists across India to showcase their talent to the nation.
Hyundai Motor India has announced the launch of ‘Hyundai Spotlight’ in collaboration with Universal Music India (UMI). It is a platform for budding artists across India to showcase their talent to the nation.
Hyundai Spotlight is based on the insight that younger generations want authenticity from the brands they associate with; Through this music initiative, Hyundai aims to directly connect with millennials, who have become the largest car buying demographic in India. The purpose is to provide a platform for the enablement of young talent in the country. Hyundai Spotlight reinforces the company’s brand thought ‘Beyond Mobility’ that aims to shape the future of Hyundai Motor India.
Commenting on the launch of Hyundai Spotlight, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) said, “A one-of-a-kind enabler platform, Hyundai Spotlight intends to discover, incubate and promote emerging musical talent in India, reaffirming our brand thought ‘Beyond Mobility. With our new collaboration with Universal Music India, we are confident that ‘Hyundai Spotlight’ will enable and motivate many young artists to come forward and showcase their talent.”
Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO of UMG, India & South Asia, said, “We have created Spotlight in partnership with our friends at Hyundai India, who is known to innovate and go where few marketers dare to. So this is going to be a safe and pure place for singers, singer-songwriters, producers or composers to come and show us how good they are, and if they truly deserve to be discovered, we will in the most mainstream way possible.”
This collaboration is set forth for the release of the first song ‘Dhoonde Sitaare’ featuring renowned singers Aastha Gill & King. This platform will be featuring 6 original songs in its first year with multiple surround content programmed to represent different regions and languages across India. Hyundai Spotlight aims at helping emerging talents with the best Artists and Repertoire advice with international video production quality and promotions by leveraging UMI’s partner relations and their efforts.
Need a social media marketing agency for your project? Choose among 82 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here