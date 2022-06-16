Hyundai looks to cement SUV supremacy with a new Venue

Crisil, an analytics company, said in a March 2022 report that the share of UVs in the overall domestic passenger vehicle (PV) segment increased to 48% in the first nine months of FY 2021-22, from 15% about two decades ago (FY 2001-02). On the other hand, the share of small cars declined from 65% in FY 2011-12 to 45% in the first nine months of FY 2021-22.