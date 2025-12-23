Hyundai Motor becomes ICC Premier Partner for 2026–27 tournaments

Hyundai Motor Company has signed a global partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), becoming a Premier Partner for six major men’s and women’s tournaments scheduled between 2026 and 2027.

Under the agreement, Hyundai Motor will receive marketing and activation rights across ICC events, including the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027. The partnership includes matchday integrations such as the coin toss, in-stadium branding and fan engagement initiatives across physical and digital platforms.

The association marks Hyundai Motor’s return to ICC events after its earlier partnership between 2011 and 2015. The company said the deal aligns with its broader sports strategy, with cricket identified as a key platform in markets where the sport has high cultural relevance, including India.

“Cricket and Hyundai share a relentless drive to improve and the resilience to rise to every challenge. We are honored to partner with the ICC and connect with over two billion passionate fans worldwide. In key markets like India, where cricket is a way of life, this partnership deepens our connection with the customers and communities who inspire everything we do. We look forward to creating memorable experiences together at these iconic tournaments,” said José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

“Cricket is among the world’s most popular sports, with over two billion fans whose passion is especially evident during ICC’s marquee events. These global events offer an excellent opportunity to engage fans through innovative digital and in-stadium integrations. We welcome Hyundai as a Premier Partner and look forward to delivering outstanding events together. Hyundai is a global brand that has long supported sports, and we look forward to maximizing our combined strengths at these events,” said Jay Shah, ICC chairman.

The partnership was announced at an event held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with representatives from Hyundai Motor and the ICC in attendance.

“This partnership reflects Hyundai’s strong commitment to India and growing importance of India market in Hyundai’s global operations. We look forward to some thrilling cricketing action and are ready with a 360-degree communication approach across PR, digital, experiential and dealerships to maximize this opportunity across the country,” said Mr. Tarun Garg, managing director & CEO designate, Hyundai Motor India.