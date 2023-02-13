Hyundai Motor India renews partnership with Indian women cricketers

The brand has roped in Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia and Renuka Singh for #TheDriveWithin campaign.
Hyundai Motor India has announced the next edition of #TheDriveWithin campaign with 5 Indian Women Cricketers - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia and Renuka Singh. Hyundai continues to recognise & motivate these rising sport stars as a catalyst in this action packed women cricket calendar of 2023.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Tarun Garg, chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India said, “Hyundai Motor India deeply affiliates with our country’s sports spirit with a strong resolve to support the upcoming talent in the country. Athletes throughout the world are empowered by conviction and determination and they put in years of arduous training to become the best contenders at a global level. Driven by the same spirit within our organization, we aim to provide the best experience to our customers with our world-class products and future mobility solutions. #TheDriveWithin Campaign since 2022, has been the expression of Hyundai to bring forward the authentic narratives of Indian women cricketers and highlight their drive for victory so as to foster the spirit of sportsmanship across the country. It was so amazing to hear the illustrious accomplishments & stories of Smriti, Jemimah, Yastika & Renuka. At the same time, we missed Shafali at the shoot for the campaign, as she was making India proud on the global stage with the recent win”
Commenting on the association, the Five Cricketers from the Indian Women’s Cricket Team said: Smriti Mandhana, “I have always known Hyundai to be an iconic and inspirational brand across the world. I am happy to be associated with a brand which is pioneering a Customer First approach & Future Mobility solutions. I look forward to being part of the Hyundai family and its captivating growth journey.”
Renuka Singh Thakur, "Connecting people with quality time. This is what Hyundai believes in and their vision is the true testament of the same. I am grateful to be part of the Hyundai Family and looking forward to this association as I pace myself towards grander growth."
Yastika Bhatia, “Being a Hyundai owner myself, it is a matter of sheer pride & honour. I look forward to being part of the Hyundai family and tagging along with their growth journey.”
Jemimah Rodrigues, “Tremendously happy to continue my relationship with Hyundai. It is highly motivating to be associated with a progressive brand like Hyundai which deeply shares the spirit of cricket and continuously puts efforts to support in every way”
Shafali Verma, “I’m pleased to be a part of the Hyundai family, which means a lot to me. Being committed to perform at the highest level and aiming to bring the best for the country is something we mutually share as our core belief.”
The #TheDriveWithin campaign shares immense synergy with HMI’s core fundamentals as it dives further to understand the perseverance and the grit of these path-breaking players. This campaign marks the celebration of these world-renowned women cricketers and a testament to years of gruelling training and hardships. The five individual stories will demonstrate their motivation and serve as a platform for encouraging budding sports talent in the country to win more accolades for India at the global level, making our great country proud.