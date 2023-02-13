Hyundai Motor India renews partnership with Indian women cricketers

Commenting on the campaign launch, Tarun Garg, chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India said, “Hyundai Motor India deeply affiliates with our country’s sports spirit with a strong resolve to support the upcoming talent in the country. Athletes throughout the world are empowered by conviction and determination and they put in years of arduous training to become the best contenders at a global level. Driven by the same spirit within our organization, we aim to provide the best experience to our customers with our world-class products and future mobility solutions. #TheDriveWithin Campaign since 2022, has been the expression of Hyundai to bring forward the authentic narratives of Indian women cricketers and highlight their drive for victory so as to foster the spirit of sportsmanship across the country. It was so amazing to hear the illustrious accomplishments & stories of Smriti, Jemimah, Yastika & Renuka. At the same time, we missed Shafali at the shoot for the campaign, as she was making India proud on the global stage with the recent win”