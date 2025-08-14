IAA India partners with BrandMusiq to launch its sonic identity

The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter has partnered with BrandMusiq- Asia’s pioneering sonic branding agency - to launch its sonic identity.

In a world where brands are increasingly defined by how they make us feel, IAA’s new sonic identity offers a bold and emotionally resonant way to experience the brand—not just see it or read it, but hear it.

As a part of the collaboration, BrandMusiq has crafted a distinct MOGO® (musical logo) and an immersive MOGOSCAPE®—a rich sonic environment that reflects IAA’s archetypes: the Hero (courageous, inspiring) and the Creator (imaginative, expressive). Rooted in Indian aesthetic philosophy, the identity draws from the Rasas of Veera (inspiration), Adbhuta (awe), and Karuna (empathy)—echoing IAA’s purpose to lead, uplift, and connect with heart.

Abhishek Karnani, president IAA, India Chapter, shared: “IAA has always stood for ideas that move industries forward. With this sonic identity, we now have a new language—one that’s emotionally alive and future-facing. It reflects who we are today and who we hope to become tomorrow.”

Rajeev Raja, founder & Soundsmith, BrandMusiq, added: “IAA isn’t just an institution - it’s a creative spirit that brings people together across borders and disciplines. The MOGOSCAPE® we’ve created is more than a sound - it’s a musical embodiment of courage, curiosity, and care.”

The sonic identity will now become a part of IAA’s brand world - echoing across events, films, digital platforms, and campaigns - offering a consistent and emotionally engaging experience to all who interact with it.