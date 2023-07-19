IAMAI and The Dialogue launch a joint report on IT Rules, 2021

With two years since the enactment of the IT Rules, 2021, this primary impact assessment study is based on the inputs from the OCC Publishers as well as legal, policy and academic experts. The study was conducted in two volumes with 103 inputs overall, out of which 33 inputs are specifically for the volume 2 of the report that focuses on OCC Publishers. The findings of the study show that other than certain principle level concerns, the Rules have been implemented well by the OCC Publishers and the compliance process has been seamless. Moreover, the mechanism has ensured greater accountability from the publishers towards user concerns.