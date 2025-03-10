ICC and Unilever partner to support the growth of women’s cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a two-year deal with Unilever’s personal care brands including Rexona and Dove, marking the ICC’s first dedicated commercial partner for women’s cricket through until the end of 2027.

This partnership supports the ICC’s goal of developing women’s cricket globally, starting with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India.

The partnership will include other major events in the international calendar including Women’s T20 World Cups, U19 Women’s T20 World Cups and the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027.

Rexona, a global deodorant brand, aims to encourage people to be active. Through initiatives like the Flag Bearers programme and digital campaigns, ICC and Rexona will work to support women and girls in sports.

Beyond major events, Rexona will play a pivotal role in enabling participation through a series of women’s criiio festivals while also using its expertise in science and technology to lend support and collaborate on education programmes around women’s hygiene.

ICC chairman, Jay Shah said: "This International Women’s Day we are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Unilever, which signifies a pivotal moment for women's cricket. By aligning with a global leader like Unilever and its personal care brands for the ICC’s first ever women’s partnership, we are not only securing valuable commercial support but also reinforcing the growing importance of women's sport on the world stage. This collaboration will empower female cricketers, inspire future generations, and contribute significantly to the continued growth and success of women's cricket globally."

ICC chief commercial officer, Anurag Dahiya said: “We are delighted to welcome Unilever’s personal care brands, including Rexona and Dove to the ICC Commercial Partner Programme in this breakthrough partnership. The ICC has taken the forward-thinking approach to pursue more partnerships with a focus on the women’s game, and we are delighted to see this come to fruition through this exciting deal, which not only highlights the growing commercial appeal of women’s cricket but also underlines ICC’s position as one of the pioneers of the women’s sport movement.”

Rohit Jawa, CEO and managing director, Hindustan Unilever, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Rexona, one of our biggest Personal Care brands, to tap into a cultural moment, connect with new audiences, and importantly help drive women’s cricket further. The partnership is an ideal fit for the brand, which aims to empower millions with the confidence to move more by delivering superior sweat and odour protection benefits.’’

The partnership with ICC is forged by Unilever International – Unilever’s whitespace partner and global business unit.