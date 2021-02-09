ICC announces BYJU's as a global partner until 2023

Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, BYJU’S said: “We are excited to partner with ICC in championing world cricket. Sports is a big part of life for most Indians and cricket, in particular, holds a very special place in our hearts. It is a matter of pride for us as an Indian company to represent our nation on a global platform like this. Just as cricket inspires billions across the world, we too as a learning company hope to inspire the love of learning in every child’s life.”