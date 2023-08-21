ICC introduces vibrant Mascot Duo for 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup to engage fans

The launch event featured an immersive 3D anamorphic video display unveiling the mascots' origins and journey to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
The ICC has unveiled a charismatic duo of brand mascots ahead of the upcoming World Cups, aimed at igniting excitement among the next generation of cricket fans. These mascots, representing the unity and spirit promoted by cricket worldwide, were introduced as an enduring element that will engage and entertain cricket enthusiasts. The ICC has invited fans to participate in naming these mascots, which will become a regular presence at ICC events. The characters, launched at an event attended by ICC Under-19 Women’s and Men’s winning captains Shafali Verma and Yash Dhull in Gurugram, India, symbolize gender equality and diversity.
Hailing from the imaginary cricketing realm of the Crictoverse, this mascot duo brings together explosive energy and entertainment to enhance the overall fan experience. The female character boasts a turbo-powered arm that propels fireballs at astonishing speeds, exhibiting pinpoint accuracy that awes even the boldest batters. She embodies fast bowling prowess with unmatched reflexes, fierce flexibility, and unwavering determination, symbolized by a belt carrying six power cricket orbs for strategic game-changing tactics.
On the other hand, the male character exudes a unique blend of sub-zero coolness and electrifying batting prowess. His every shot resonates with high-voltage force, captivating audiences with a range of strokes that electrify the crease. His electromagnetic bat and versatile shot repertoire amplify the excitement, infusing dynamism into the game.
Fans have the exclusive chance to contribute to naming these iconic characters. Additionally, fans have played a significant role in the design and development stages of these mascots, ensuring resonance with the diverse cricketing community. The launch event featured an immersive 3D anamorphic video display unveiling the mascots' origins and journey to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
Chris Tetley, ICC head of events, expressed delight in launching these mascots, emphasizing their role as symbols of unity and passion in the cricketing world. Representing both genders, the mascots epitomize gender equality's significance in today's dynamic world. Aligned with the ICC's priority to engage the next generation of cricket fans, these mascots hold the power to entertain and engage children, fostering a lifelong love for the sport beyond ICC events.
The mascots will actively engage fans on-site, through broadcasts, and digital platforms during the buildup and throughout the tournament. Fans can also partake in this journey through special mascot-themed merchandise, including unique wearable items like sunglasses, allowing them to carry a piece of the Crictoverse wherever they go.