ICC introduces vibrant Mascot Duo for 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup to engage fans

The ICC has unveiled a charismatic duo of brand mascots ahead of the upcoming World Cups, aimed at igniting excitement among the next generation of cricket fans. These mascots, representing the unity and spirit promoted by cricket worldwide, were introduced as an enduring element that will engage and entertain cricket enthusiasts. The ICC has invited fans to participate in naming these mascots, which will become a regular presence at ICC events. The characters, launched at an event attended by ICC Under-19 Women’s and Men’s winning captains Shafali Verma and Yash Dhull in Gurugram, India, symbolize gender equality and diversity.