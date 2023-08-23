ICC signs Mastercard as global partner for Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

In addition to the exclusive 24-hour pre-sale window, Mastercard cardholders will be able to avail a number of benefits. These opportunities include the chance to meet cricket legends, get up close to the Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy and experience unique access on match days. Children of cardholders aged between 12-18 years will also have the chance to be a part of the flagbearer programme and there will be a wide range of offers for Mastercard cardholders on official ICC merchandise.