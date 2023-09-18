ICICI Lombard's IL TakeCare app drives a digital shift in the insurance industry

The brand has recently launched an app called IL TakeCare, demonstrating its commitment to leveraging technology for simplifying and enhancing insurance accessibility. for everyone. This move is exemplified by their latest campaign, which introduces the IL TakeCare App. Notably, the app has already amassed 5.6 million downloads.

Sheena Kapoor, head – marketing, corporate communication, and CSR, ICICI Lombard says, “A major part of our user base are customers at large and not just our existing policyholders. We have expanded our continuum of care and created a platform that stands for well-being and protection and is not merely transactional in nature for buying, renewing, and claiming settlements. We are constantly innovating and adding features to the app –like FaceScan that enables tracking your health vitals, 24x7 doctor consultations, dieticians or consultations with mental health experts, pharmacy services, water reminders, step-up challenges, ambulance services, and more. The central idea of the IL TakeCare App being ‘out of this world’.”