ICICI Pru Life signs Suryakumar Yadav; launches ad campaign on 360° financial protection

The brand has re-configured its marketing structure and is now following multi-access marketing.
Over the years, India's life insurance products have become better. To shine a light on the next generation of products, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, in association with top T20 batsman Suryakumar Yadav, recently launched a digital-first campaign, titled ‘360° Financial Protection with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’.
Manish Dubey, chief marketing officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, says, “The 360-degree life cover plan offers all life insurance benefits. We wanted a film that could transmit the message in a simple way. Yadav is someone who represents value and innovation. His 360-degree playing style, and traits of dependability and consistency, are a seamless fit with the values of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. This is how we found the perfect film that covers our ‘360 plan with Mr 360’.”
The campaign's central message is on the brand’s comprehensive suite of protection products. The all-round life cover of these products offer 360-degree financial protection in any critical situation, along with trust, dependability and consistency.
Directed by Danniel Upputuru, the campaign's creative agency is ^ a t o m Network and the production house is Never Ending Stories.
"Just like Yadav, who has got every shot in the book, our offerings also cater to customers' diverse and evolving needs at every stage of life. They provide a 360-degree financial protection,” mentions Dubey.
The brand plans to follow multi-access marketing. "Today, we have customers in the 25-60 age bracket. It’s a large age bracket. So, we re-configured our marketing structure and went into multi-access marketing."
In the past, the brand came about with campaigns like ‘Sindoor’, ‘Retirement from work, not life', 'Par bade acche hai', and one around tax saving with its mascot ‘Chintamani’.
Talking about some key trends in the industry, Dubey says, "Post-COVID, customers’ preference towards guaranteed and fixed benefits of products, has increased. There is now demand for fixed guaranteed plans."
"Annuity is another category that has been trending lately, especially among our senior customers. There are some people who start buying annuity plans for fixed income from the age of 45."