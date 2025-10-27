ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquires branding rights at Santacruz Metro Station

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, in association with Times OOH, has secured branding rights for Santacruz Metro Station on Mumbai Metro Line 3.

The station-wide branding spans ~4,000 sq. ft. across both the interior and exterior of the station. The branding covers key areas of the station including entry points, concourses, platforms, and other transit spaces.

The initiative holds relevance as ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund’s corporate headquarters is located close to the station, further reinforcing its presence in the Santacruz area, which is both a financial and residential hub.

As part of the initiative, QR codes have been placed on platform screen doors. Commuters can scan these to access educational content on mutual funds, thereby transforming transit time into an engagement and education opportunity.

Mumbai Metro Line 3 is the city’s first fully underground metro corridor, running from Cuffe Parade to Aarey across 33.5 km. It connects business, residential, and transport locations, including CSMT, Worli, BKC, Airport T1, Santacruz, and Andheri SEEPZ. Mumbai Metro Line 3 is also expected to ease congestion on arterial roads and provide an alternative travel option for lakhs of commuters every day.

Through this association, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund aims to provide financial awareness during passenger commute.

Speaking on the initiative, Sumit Chadha, Senior VP, Times OOH said, “Station Branding Rights represent a powerful marketing opportunity to engage audiences with a heightened awareness quotient. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has been a prominent name in its category, and we are confident that this new association with Mumbai’s latest lifeline will further amplify their market presence.”

He added, “We truly value how ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has strategically leveraged the metro branding space to connect directly with both passengers and road commuters. Their seamless integration into the passenger journey across multiple touchpoints is poised to deliver significant long-term results.”