ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund unveils #KisneKhaya campaign

The campaign features a staged-reality film to aware people about how their savings are silently consumed by inflation.
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has launched the #KisneKhaya campaign, triggering conversations around the unseen forces impacting savings. Spearheaded by Abhijit Shah, head marketing, digital and customer experience, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, the initiative aims to shed light on factors diminishing returns, urging investors to rethink their financial strategies.
In an effort to demystify the subtle erosion of savings, the campaign, in collaboration with The Good Edge, ICICI's creative agency, and Posterscope India, the OOH (Out-of-Home) specialist agency from Dentsu India, orchestrates a compelling narrative.
The campaign draws people into the story with familiar icons of savings like the piggy bank or bank locker, reimagined with a bite taken out of them– forming a recurring visual mnemonic. The prominent QR code leads the audience to the staged-reality film that shows participants how their savings are silently consumed by inflation.
Shah emphasises the campaign's goal of enlightening the average investor, infusing humour to evoke a moment of revelation. He adds, "Our investor education initiative is a wake-up call to get people thinking about the unseen factors nibbling away at their savings. The campaign is about prompting a moment of realization that there is a smarter way to handle money in a world where inflation never sleeps."
The brand has released a staged-reality film showing consumers trapped by an investment opportunity and later learning about inflation. It exposes the quiet culprit that steals savings.
Liron Samson, creative director, The Good Edge, underscores the simplicity of the question posed, translating the complexity of inflation into relatable terms.
Imtiyaz Vilatra, managing director, Posterscope, highlights the campaign's innovative approach to financial education, saying, “At Posterscope, our constant endeavor is to pioneer new and innovative concepts. Collaborating with ICICI Prudential Mutual Funds has allowed us to provide financial education with a relatable and engaging perspective. This campaign underscores the brand's dedication to both financial literacy and innovation.”
#KisneKhaya represents ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund's push to democratise investment knowledge, advocating for informed decision-making to ensure sustained financial growth for all.