iCubesWire and JioCoupons collaborate to expand coupon selection and enhance customer experience

It aims to enhance the coupon experience by providing customers with access to deals and discounts.
iCubesWire, a unified ML-driven marketing platform, has announced the addition of JioCoupons to its demand-side platform. This collaboration aims to expand coupon selection across various categories, ensuring diverse offers tailored to meet different preferences.
Vijay Tiwari, business head of JioCoupons, says, "At JioCoupons, we are committed to creating value & enrich customers experience by gratifying them with exclusive coupons and offers. Our partnership with iCubesWire further strengthens our commitment to delivering exceptional value at every stage for consumers with a broader range of offers and discounts. We look forward to working with iCubesWire and leverage their expertise as a unified intelligent marketing platform in this ever-growing coupon business."
iCubesWire’s unified marketing platform with intelligent data discovery and audience targeting will contribute to value addition for the coupon inventory, allowing customers to gain access to deals from their favourite brands. "It is truly an honour for us to partner with JioCoupons," expresses, Sahil Chopra, founder & CEO, iCubesWire. "We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration presents and are committed to supporting JioCoupons in delivering outstanding value to their customers. Together, we look forward to revolutionising the coupon experience and creating lasting impact."
This partnership emphasises JioCoupons' dedication to offering value while empowering businesses to reach their marketing goals efficiently. Together, JioCoupons and iCubesWire are committed to revolutionising the coupon experience, ensuring that customers can access the best deals and discounts seamlessly.