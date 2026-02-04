iCubesWire introduces CreatorOps for influencer workflow management

iCubesWire has launched CreatorOps, an AI-driven platform designed to manage and streamline influencer marketing campaigns.

As influencer marketing budgets continue to grow, campaign execution has remained largely manual, with agencies and brands coordinating across multiple creators using fragmented tools. This has often led to delays, missed feedback and limited visibility across workflows.

CreatorOps brings campaign execution onto a single dashboard, tracking each stage from script development to final content delivery. The platform centralises scripts, feedback and video assets, reducing reliance on ad-hoc coordination and repeated follow-ups.

The system flags delays during review or approval stages, allowing teams to intervene before timelines are impacted. It also uses AI-driven automation to reconcile creative revisions with feedback and scans content for potential legal or brand guideline issues ahead of production.

CreatorOps includes a service-level tracking system that monitors turnaround times across creators, agencies and clients, helping identify where delays originate. Brand teams can access real-time campaign status without requesting manual updates.

According to the company, early adoption has shown influencer campaigns executed through the platform moving approximately 40% faster, driven by automated workflows and improved coordination.

Speaking on the launch, Sahil Chopra, co-founder & CEO, iCubesWire, said: “The industry is growing rapidly, but the systems are yet to catch up. iCubesWire CreatorOps provides our clients with a systematic AI-driven platform that brings all stakeholders onto the same page by clearly defining brand guidelines, streamlining feedback, and offering visibility into creative assets and communication channels to effectively manage large-scale influencer campaigns.”

iCubesWire is currently onboarding brand partners onto the CreatorOps platform as part of its influencer marketing and MarTech offerings.