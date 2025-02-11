iCubesWire launches new division for ad film production

iCubesWire, an adtech platform, has launched iCubesWire Films, a division focused on ad film production to meet the growing demand for branded content. iCubesWire Films will have a team of directors, scriptwriters, cinematographers, and editors focused on producing ad films for digital, TV, and OTT platforms.

iCubesWire Films will focus on ad film production, building on the company’s experience in influencer and branded content campaigns.

Commenting on the launch, Sahil Chopra, founder and CEO, iCubesWire, said “Storytelling is what connects brands with their audiences, and with the launch of iCubesWire Films, we’re taking that connection to the next level. By combining creativity, technology, and data-driven insights, we are looking forward to creating ad films that not only capture attention but also drive meaningful engagement. Our focus is on delivering storytelling that aligns seamlessly with brands’ strategic goals.”

The expansion positions iCubesWire as a full-service marketing provider, offering digital, influencer, and film-based content.