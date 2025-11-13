iD Fresh Food launches preservative free pancake batter

iD Fresh Food has introduced a new ready-to-cook Pancake Batter, marking its entry into the broader breakfast category. The product extends the brand’s clean-label positioning into a segment long dominated by dry mixes and shelf-stable options.

Advertisment

The fresh batter—available in Classic and Choco variants—continues iD’s zero-preservative approach, offering an eggless, pourable format aimed at families and younger consumers. The company’s product team says the idea stemmed from behavioural insights around children’s growing involvement in home cooking and the need for convenient, minimally processed breakfast options.

“With iD Pancake Batter, we are extending our commitment to purity and freshness into a breakfast category that has largely relied on dry mixes. As consumer lifestyles evolve, there is a growing demand for products that offer both convenience and credibility and food that is quick to prepare yet uncompromising in quality. This launch is a strategic step in reimagining everyday meals for Indian households, while staying true to iD’s promise of clean-label, preservative-free food,” said Rajat Diwakar, chief executive officer (India), iD Fresh Food.

The product initially rolls out on quick-commerce platforms across Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Pune and Maharashtra, with a wider retail push planned in later phases.

Enakshi Dasgupta, head of new product development at iD Fresh Food, said: “The idea for iD Pancake Batter was born during our ‘Transparency’ campaign, when children shared their love for experimenting in the kitchen — even asking us to make pancake batters! We wanted to create something that sparks creativity and bonding between parents and kids. The result is a truly fresh-format, eggless, pancake batter made with clean-label, premium ingredients. Designed to deliver the soft, fluffy texture and delicious flavour of homemade pancakes, it brings global breakfast appeal with the simplicity Indian families love — a product that’s clean, nutritious, and joyfully convenient.”

The launch aligns with iD Fresh Food’s long-term plan to strengthen its presence in the 'fresh breakfast' space, offering an alternative to processed mixes while reinforcing its focus on authenticity and short-shelf-life foods.