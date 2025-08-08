iD Fresh Food launches preservative-free ready mixes for tiffins

iD Fresh Food, a food brand, has announced its entry into the Ready-Mix category, with a new range of clean-label South Indian tiffin mixes. The new iD Ready Mix range offers tiffin-style meals in a convenient format, without the need for preparation or added preservatives. The mixes are designed for modern households looking for easy-to-make, long shelf-life food options.

“With iD Ready Mixes, we wanted to offer more than just convenience. Our goal was to stay rooted in tradition while creating pantry-ready solutions for modern lives,” said Rajat Diwakar, CEO (India), iD Fresh Food. “These mixes are proof that you don’t need preservatives or shortcuts to make food that’s flavourful, nourishing, and true to its authentic taste”

The iD Ready Mix range is made without preservatives, soda, anti-caking agents, or raising agents. It uses simple ingredients and is produced in FSSAI-compliant facilities to ensure safety, hygiene, and consistency.

Gaurav Kwatra, chief marketing officer, iD Fresh Food, added,“iD has always been at the forefront of innovation—offering preservative-free products that stay true to their authentic taste and traditional practices, while ensuring healthier choices for today’s conscious consumers. With Ready Mixes, we’re extending that philosophy to the pantry shelf—making it easier than ever to whip up a hot, delicious South Indian meal at a moment’s notice.”

The range is currently available across general trade and supermarkets in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and other key metros, with plans to expand nationally across modern trade formats.