ideacafe launches event & experiential division ‘HappE hrs’

Samir Vithlani has been appointed as Senior Vice President and National Head for driving ‘HappE hrs’.
ideacafe, founded by Nabendu Bhattacharyya, has launched an event and experiential division ‘HappE hrs’ and appointed Samir Vithlani as senior vice president and national head for driving ‘HappE hrs’. With close to 18 years of experience as an Integrated Marketing & Experiential Solutions specialist Samir has also driven P&L Management apart from being an Educationist. Samir has been associated with DDB Mudra Group, Ogilvy & Mather , Radio Mirchi , Aurora Comms and other notable brands in key leadership positions.
A 40 under 40 awardee at the Indian Achievers club and an MBA from KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Samir is a sought-after speaker and lecturer at various educational institutions.
When contacted Nabendu Bhattacharyya, said “Samir brings in the much-needed experience in the experiential space which we believe to be an integral part of our integrated communication solutions. At Ideacafe he will align with the company's overall business objectives, striking a balance between above the line and below the line initiatives, through research ,technology and idea led initiatives.”
Samir has a stellar background of working with various brands namely Britannia, Legrand, Mercedes, Zydus Wellness, Mondelez India, Greenply, HSBC and others.
Speaking about his appointment Samir said, "When you have to set-up a new brand, the most important ingredient is people. With Nabendu sir's business acumen and team ideacafe’s philosophy, we intend to create some great experiences for our prestigious clients. The brand ‘HappE hrs’ will curate integrated experiential campaigns by keeping the idea as the key centrepiece and execution as the base of our foundation."