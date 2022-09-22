Ideal Insights Labs – One Platform for all market Research enters into the Indian market

Globally, research insights are more largely used by larger organizations & MNCs. Value-seeking enterprises and SMEs usually view consumer research tools as intimidating and complicated owing to the cost and time investment – a myth. Ideal Insights Lab aims to leverage the power of automation and AI to capitalize on this opportunity and offer a ‘do-it-together’, an agile market research platform that is just not restricted to bigger organizations but is committed to democratizing tech-enabled intelligent research solutions for all users at the click of a button; with experts available on call- on demand.