Ideal Insights Labs – One Platform for all market Research enters into the Indian market

AI Powered Decision System will enable SMEs and value-seeking businesses leverage data to drive innovation, experiences, and go-to-market strategy.
Built with the vision to democratize market research, Ideal Insights Lab – a state of art artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, do-it-together market research platform – has recently established a presence in India. Founded by IdStats Research, a Singapore-based global, boutique research consultancy, the launch was made possible by the support of Enterprise Singapore, a statutory board under the South Asian nation’s Ministry of Trade and Industry that supports small and medium enterprise development.
Globally, research insights are more largely used by larger organizations & MNCs. Value-seeking enterprises and SMEs usually view consumer research tools as intimidating and complicated owing to the cost and time investment – a myth. Ideal Insights Lab aims to leverage the power of automation and AI to capitalize on this opportunity and offer a ‘do-it-together’, an agile market research platform that is just not restricted to bigger organizations but is committed to democratizing tech-enabled intelligent research solutions for all users at the click of a button; with experts available on call- on demand.
Founded by industry veterans Anila Shrivastava and Satish Belani, and supported by Enterprise Singapore, Ideal Insights Lab is designed for value-seeking enterprises and SME’s that are looking for fast, cutting edge, quality and cost-effective research, full service or Do-It-Together solutions enabled by experts on demand.
Anila Shrivastava, founder, Ideal Insights Lab, said: “We are immensely excited to embark on this new journey. Ideal is a research tech platform that not only is a one-stop research solution for brands and marketers; but also, the Do-It-Together platform has been designed to unlock team productivity and enhance team capabilities.”
The easy-to-use, full-funnel research platform seeks to unlock the power of surveys, neuro tools, digital quals, and gamification to support the ‘democratization of insights’ amongst value-seeking enterprises and SMEs.
Satish Belani, managing partner, Ideal Insights Lab, said: “At the heart of the system is our processing engine which empowers us to offer world-class digital qualitative, quantitative, and neuroscience solutions, with features like advanced analytics on the go for structured and unstructured data and automated real-time dashboards.”
The platform seeks to enable cognitive, behavioral, and experiential empathy at scale. It supports data-driven decision-making while fulfilling quality, time and cost expectations through its four labs:
Ideal Innovation Labs: To map consumer needs, ideate using design thinking and test innovation response using traditional qualitative, quantitative and neuro tools
Ideal Experience Labs: Helps clients put user needs at the heart of their product and service design process. Our passion for understanding people and unearthing the truth helps them build a strong evidence base
Ideal Agile Analytics Labs: Optimize go-to-market strategies using our shelf test, e-commerce analytics and growth analytic solutions
Ideal SustainX Labs: Build purpose-led brands and design and measure the impact of your sustainability strategies
IdStats has supported a variety of MNC and Local Jewels in both the commercial and social sector space, such as Unilever, PSB Academy, Havas, Sentosa, FairPrice, Amore Pacific, SingPost Modern Bread, AXA, Audi etc, to name a few.