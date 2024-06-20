IDFC FIRST Bank is the banking partner of Sony LIV's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 16

Ranjana Mangla, head ad sales revenue, Sony LIV, said, "Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the biggest shows in India spanning over 100 episodes giving the brands opportunity to reach audiences at scale in a unique and clutter free environment. We are excited to welcome IDFC First Bank for the 3rd year as a banking partner delivering exceptional value year on year. Their commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach resonates with our vision of delivering high-quality content and experiences to our viewers. We are confident that this collaboration will once again deliver exceptional value to both our viewers and our valued sponsors."