IDFC FIRST Bank is the banking partner of Sony LIV's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 16

Sony LIV, an OTT platform, announces that IDFC First Bank has extended its exclusive partnership for a third year in a row as banking partner on Kaun Banega Crorepati S16. This show has become a cultural phenomenon, embodying the aspirations and dreams of countless individuals across the nation. With its unique format, KBC continues to captivate audiences of all ages, offering an enriching blend of knowledge and entertainment.
IDFC First Bank returns as the Exclusive Banking Partner for the third year in a row, reaffirming its commitment to the show's ethos. The bank will enjoy comprehensive branding rights, including the presentation of branded cheques to the winners and interactive assets on KBC Play Along, the real-time interactive gaming experience on Sony LIV.
‘KBC Play Along’ allows users to engage in real-time participation while watching the show via the app, providing advertisers with an exceptional opportunity to connect with a highly engaged audience through exclusive integrations on Sony LIV.
Ranjana Mangla, head ad sales revenue, Sony LIV, said, "Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the biggest shows in India spanning over 100 episodes giving the brands opportunity to reach audiences at scale in a unique and clutter free environment. We are excited to welcome IDFC First Bank for the 3rd year as a banking partner delivering exceptional value year on year. Their commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach resonates with our vision of delivering high-quality content and experiences to our viewers. We are confident that this collaboration will once again deliver exceptional value to both our viewers and our valued sponsors."